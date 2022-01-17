Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Die Aktienchance der KW3 2022: Sehr wichtige Ankündigung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6GG ISIN: US0683231049 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADM ENERGY
ADM ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADM ENERGY PLC0,011-21,43 %
BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.