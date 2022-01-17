Das Instrument 5KA CA48563W1077 KARAM MINERALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2022The instrument 5KA CA48563W1077 KARAM MINERALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2022Das Instrument 9DK CA00076T1057 ABC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2022The instrument 9DK CA00076T1057 ABC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2022Das Instrument A2P0 CA6295233093 NABIS HOLDINGS INC. NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2022The instrument A2P0 CA6295233093 NABIS HOLDINGS INC. NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2022Das Instrument 3KD US58844R1086 MERCHANTS BANCORP INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2022The instrument 3KD US58844R1086 MERCHANTS BANCORP INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2022Das Instrument 4JO BMG6682J1036 NORTHERN OCEAN LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2022The instrument 4JO BMG6682J1036 NORTHERN OCEAN LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.01.2022Das Instrument 7UN SE0008375331 BRANDBEE HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.01.2022The instrument 7UN SE0008375331 BRANDBEE HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.01.2022