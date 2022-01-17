Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.01.2022 | 09:04
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AI Optimization Technology Company Nota Selected as NVIDIA Inception Premier Member

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota (CEO Myungsu Chae), an AI optimization technology company, announced that it has been promoted to Premier status in the NVIDIA Inception program.

AI Optimization Technology Company Nota Selected as NVIDIA Inception Premier Member

NVIDIA Inception nurtures cutting-edge startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science. The free program has 9,000+ members who are given access to the best technical tools, latest resources, and opportunities to connect with investors. As a startup matures, its Inception benefits also evolve to further company growth. Premier members receive increased NVIDIA marketing support, access to Premier-only member events, and a dedicated NVIDIA relationship manager.

Selected as an Inception Premier member through the program's rigorous selection process, Nota, based on its AI optimization source technology, provides NetsPresso, a representative solution, an edge-based intelligent transportation system, facial recognition-based access authentication, and low-power driver monitoring solution in the vehicle. Nota plans to advance its AI optimization technology and meet customer needs in the market through close collaboration with NVIDIA.

Nota CEO Myungsu Chae said, "I am proud to have been selected alongside outstanding global AI companies in the first year of cooperation with NVIDIA."

In addition, Nota participated in NVIDIA GTC, held in November, and introduced NetsPresso, a hardware-aware AutoML platform. Nota's AI optimization technology, edge-based intelligent transportation system, and low-power driver monitoring solution will also be presented at 2022 Embedded Vision Summit, the premier conference and expo devoted to practical, deployable computer vision and visual AI to be held in California, USA in June.

Nota Website: https://nota.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724963/image_1.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
