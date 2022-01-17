XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Head of Sales, Europe

VANCOUVER, BC and UTTENWEILER, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Drahoslav Zdarek as the Company's Head of Sales, Europe. Mr. Zdarek will focus on building out distribution, sales and marketing of the Company's products, with high priority on the commercialization of Covid-ID Lab, the Company's German CE Mark approved rapid RT-PCR test registered within the European Union as a commercial in vitro diagnostic (CE-IVD) test.

Mr. Zdarek has over 25 years of European pharmaceutical sales and marketing success. His previous positions include over 13 years of marketing and sales for Teva Pharmaceutical focusing on the European market, Head of Business Development at CC Pharma GmbH and Head of Sales at Cell Pharma GmbH, a subsidiary of Stada Arzneimittel AG. Mr. Zdarek is a licensed pharmacist and a certified trainer for the Covid-ID Lab test.

"Mr. Zdarek is an important addition to the Company, joining at the right time. With his technical experience as well as sales skills he will help expand our European distribution and sales networks," said Prof. Dr. Thomas Beckert. "Today's announcement is further to the recent appointments of Mr. Roland Spleiss as the Director of Business Development and Dr. Heinrich Jehle as the Head of Diagnostic Research. Strengthening the leadership is essential as the Company focuses resources on new product commercialization and sales growth of Covid-ID Lab and its novel oral biosensors."

Covid-ID Lab is a rapid RT-PCR test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 based on the reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method. To perform the test, Covid-ID Lab requires only a 20-minute PCR run time without prior RNA extraction as part of the sample preparation. The RT-PCR sample process detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus on a test chip within 5 minutes, when SARS-CoV-2 is present, the result can be read visually immediately. The target customers are airports, cruise lines, pharmacies, medical clinics, and any industrial or education site that requires rapid, definitive results.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

