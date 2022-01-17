Meysan Partners and Arkan Legal Consultants Group announce merger

KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meysan Partners ("Meysan") and Arkan Legal Consultants Group ("Arkan"), two Kuwait-based highly recognized law firms, will join forces as of January 1, 2022, to give clients the combined benefit of two first class, client-focused law firms, representing one of the largest law firm mergers in the Middle East's legal market in the past decade. The combined firm will operate under the name Meysan Partners.

"We are delighted to announce this merger with Arkan, by joining forces, our clients will benefit from the collective talent and resources of two market-leading firms, which will in turn help Meysan expand its services and confirm its position as the leading law firm in Kuwait," said Waleed Al Tattan, Chairman and Partner of Meysan Partners.

"It is all about meeting growing client demands, lawyers from both firms complement each other in practice areas, vision and culture," he added.

"For Arkan, the merger greatly expands our presence in Kuwait, where Meysan has a strong client base, and we gain a larger geographical footprint and a broader network that will enable us to expand services provided to our clients," commented Hussein Al-Abdullah, Arkan managing partner.

Meysan will continue to offer significant breadth and depth of experience in practice areas that include Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Markets, Regulatory and Government Affairs, Private Clients, and Dispute Resolution.

All members of the Arkan and their staff will be working from Meysan Partners' offices and will continue to provide the same high-quality services that all clients have come to rely upon.

About Meysan Partners

Established in 2015, Meysan Partners is a modern, progressive law firm seeks to set itself apart by offering high quality, innovative legal advice delivered by a team of highly experienced multilingual lawyers. The firm has advised clients across a range of industry sectors on some of the most noteworthy and complex transactions and disputes in the region.

About Arkan

Arkan Legal Consultants Group was established in 2010 by a group of Kuwaiti lawyers and is currently one of the fastest growing and expanding legal Groups in Kuwait.