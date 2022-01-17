VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Reminder Last Trading Day VanEck Vectors Morningstar NA

Anzeige
Montag, 17.01.2022
Sondermeldung: Die Aktienchance der KW3 2022: Sehr wichtige Ankündigung!
PR Newswire
17.01.2022 | 10:22
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PR Newswire

London, January 17

Reminder Last Trading Day and Delisting Date - VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF

The Board of Directors of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. ("the Company") wishes to remind that today, 17 January 2022, is the last trading day of the following Sub-fund:

  • VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF (ISIN: NL0011376074)
    ("Sub-fund")

It is also reminded that the delisting of the Shares on the Relevant Exchanges of the Sub-fund is effective as of 1stFebruary 2022. Therefore, the following period has been requested by the Company as period of trading suspension of the Shares of the Sub-fund: from COB 17 January 2022 until 31 January 2022.

No further data and notices regarding the Sub-fund will be received, with exception of the announcement, on 27 January 2022, of the calculation of the final net asset value (the "Final NAV").

FOR INVESTORS IN SWITZERLAND:

Representative in Switzerland:

FIRST INDEPENDENT FUND SERVICES AG, Klausstrasse 33, 8008 Zurich

Paying agent in Switzerland:

Helvetische Bank AG, Seefeldstrasse 215, CH-8008 Zurich

The prospectus, the articles of association, the key information for investors and the annual and semi-annual reports of the company are available free of charge from the representative in Switzerland.

With kind regards,

VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.