VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Reminder Last Trading Day VanEck Vectors Morningstar NA

Reminder Last Trading Day and Delisting Date - VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF

The Board of Directors of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. ("the Company") wishes to remind that today, 17 January 2022, is the last trading day of the following Sub-fund:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF (ISIN: NL0011376074)

("Sub-fund")

It is also reminded that the delisting of the Shares on the Relevant Exchanges of the Sub-fund is effective as of 1stFebruary 2022. Therefore, the following period has been requested by the Company as period of trading suspension of the Shares of the Sub-fund: from COB 17 January 2022 until 31 January 2022.

No further data and notices regarding the Sub-fund will be received, with exception of the announcement, on 27 January 2022, of the calculation of the final net asset value (the "Final NAV").





FOR INVESTORS IN SWITZERLAND:

Representative in Switzerland:

FIRST INDEPENDENT FUND SERVICES AG, Klausstrasse 33, 8008 Zurich

Paying agent in Switzerland:

Helvetische Bank AG, Seefeldstrasse 215, CH-8008 Zurich

The prospectus, the articles of association, the key information for investors and the annual and semi-annual reports of the company are available free of charge from the representative in Switzerland.



With kind regards,



VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.