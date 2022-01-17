Anzeige
Montag, 17.01.2022
Sondermeldung: Die Aktienchance der KW3 2022: Sehr wichtige Ankündigung!
17.01.2022 | 10:46
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director Update/Change

PR Newswire

London, January 17

17 January 2022

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead")

Directorate Change

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead") today announces the appointment of Renata Ribeiro as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Renata has also been appointed as a member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

Renata, who has dual Brazilian and US nationality, is currently Senior Vice President, Operations Strategy for Carnival Corporation & plc ("Carnival") where she has worked since 2008. During her time at Carnival Renata has held a number of senior executive roles and taken active leadership in Carnival's digital initiatives including its mobile app. Prior to Carnival Renata was the director of commercial innovation and international expansion for Natura & Co, Brazil's largest cosmetics company, having started her career working for ten years in strategic consulting in Brazil.

Paul Walker, Chair of Ashtead, commented:

"I am very pleased to welcome Renata to the Board of Ashtead. Renata brings a wealth of commercial and digital experience which will add strength to the Board."

Ashtead confirms that there are no further disclosures required under the Listing Rules in respect of Renata Ribeiro.

Enquiries:

Ashtead Group Will Shaw +44 (0) 20 7726 9700

Maitland James McFarlane +44 (0) 20 7379 5151

© 2022 PR Newswire
