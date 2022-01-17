Anzeige
Montag, 17.01.2022
Sondermeldung: Die Aktienchance der KW3 2022: Sehr wichtige Ankündigung!
GlobeNewswire
17.01.2022 | 11:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Karolinska Development AB (3/22)

With effect from January 18, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including January 28, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   KDEV TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017161409              
Order book ID:  245720                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 18, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Karolinska
Development AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   KDEV BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017161417              
Order book ID:  245719                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
