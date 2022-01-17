Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Karolinska Development AB (3/22)

With effect from January 18, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including January 28, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: KDEV TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017161409 Order book ID: 245720 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 18, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Karolinska Development AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: KDEV BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017161417 Order book ID: 245719 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB