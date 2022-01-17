LungLife AI is a medical diagnostics company focused on the development of AI-supported blood-based tests for the early detection of lung cancer. It has identified a significant medical need for non-invasive, sensitive and specific tests in early-stage lung cancer. The company's core technology, the LungLB test, seeks to detect circulating tumour cells (CTCs) to identify malignant lung nodules. It aims to apply machine learning/AI (ML/AI) to derive algorithms to increase test accuracy. Following a 2021 pilot study showing 76% sensitivity and 71% specificity, LungLife AI is currently planning a large-scale validation study, with the aim of commercialising in 2023.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...