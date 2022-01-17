- (PLX AI) - Electrolux fourth-quarter earnings are likely to beat consensus expectations, analysts at DNB said, raising their price target on the stock.
- • Price target raised to SEK 255 from SEK 250, with buy recommendation reiterated
- • Consensus is too conservative, and share buybacks should also support the stock, DNB said
- • While North America was likely hit hard by supply-chain constraints, Electrolux probably saw strong demand in Southeast Asia after covid restrictions were eased late in the third quarter, DNB said
- • Moreover, supply issues should be less severe in Europe than in North America: DNB
- • In 2022, Electrolux should be able to more than offset higher costs with its price mix, the analysts said
- • Electrolux shares are down 2.6% in Stockholm at midday
