The procurement exercise's final prices ranged between €0.0570 and €0.0828 per kWh.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has published the results of the country's second tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 to 750kW. The agency reviewed 209 bids with a total capacity of 233MW and selected 136 projects totaling 154MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0570 and €0.0828 per kWh and the final average price was €0.0743. As a way of comparison, in the first tender of the same kind held in mid-July, the agency received 168 bids with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...