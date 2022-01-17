DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ADM Energy PLC: Result of General Meeting



17.01.2022 / 11:15

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.





ADM Energy PLC



("ADM" or the "Company")



Result of General Meeting



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that at the General Meeting held earlier today, the resolutions to remove certain existing directors and to install a new director were defeated.



The votes cast for Resolutions 1-4 were the following: Resolution Votes for Votes against Votes withheld Total proxy votes (excl. Votes Withheld) No. of votes % of votes cast No. of votes % of votes cast No. of votes 1 17,238,562 18.10 78,022,437 81.90 4,851 95,260,999 2 16,982,475 17.88 78,020,937 82.12 262,438 95,003,412 3 16,979,022 17.87 78,024,390 82.13 262,438 95,003,412 4 16,978,908 17.87 78,024,504 82.13 262,438 95,003,412

Osamede Okhomina, CEO of ADM Energy plc, said: "We are pleased to move past this requisitioned general meeting and would like to thank our shareholders for their support. We will continue to focus on executing our strategy to build shareholder value by targeting quality assets with attractive risk-reward profiles that can add to and enhance our investment portfolio."





Enquiries: ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718 Osamede Okhomina, CEO Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, James Caithie Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341 (Broker) Claire Louise Noyce ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540 (Designated Sponsor) Michael B. Thiriot Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100 (Financial PR) Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Tan Siddique This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

