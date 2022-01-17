Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Clarification regarding AGM Resolution 16

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

17 January 2022

Clarification Statement: Proposed Resolution to Amend the Articles of Association

The Company refers to the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), issued to shareholders on 13 December 2021, which proposes a special resolution at the forthcoming AGM (Tuesday 25, January 2022) that the Company adopt new Articles of Association (Resolution 16). A summary of the principal amendments to the Company's Articles of Association was contained in the Notice of AGM.

In response to shareholder comments and feedback from voting agencies on Resolution 16 in the lead up to the Company's AGM, the Board wishes to clarify that it has no intention of holding wholly virtual shareholder meetings and will only do so where holding physical meetings is prohibited by law or regulation or in extreme operating conditions to safeguard the Company's shareholders and other stakeholders (such as those encountered during the pandemic).

The Board refers to the announcement made on 14 January 2022 which confirms its intention to hold the forthcoming AGM in person. The meeting will take place at the offices of the Investment Manager, 20 Old Bailey, London EC4M 7BF, on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Shareholders have the right to attend, speak and vote at the meeting if they so wish. The Board ask those shareholders intending to attend the meeting to note the following health and safety measures which will be in effect:-

- You are requested to take a test for Covid-19* within the 24 hours prior to the AGM and not to attend the meeting if the test produces a positive or inconclusive result.

- Unless you are exempt, you will be required to wear a face covering which covers your nose and mouth at all times while you are in the AGM venue.

- Hand sanitiser will be available at the venue.

- No refreshments will be provided, and you will be asked to leave the venue promptly on conclusion of the formal business of the AGM and the presentation of the Investment Manager.

- If you or a member of your household currently has Covid-19 you should not attend the AGM.

* Rapid lateral flow tests which can be taken at home are available free of charge from pharmacies or can be ordered online at: www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

Should circumstances or Government guidance change, including the introduction of regulations to prohibit or further restrict public gatherings, the Company reserves the right to take further steps in respect of AGM attendance. To the extent this is necessary, we will provide an update via a Regulatory Information Service announcement and our website as soon as practicable. The Investment Manager will present their usual review of the year just passed and the Company's performance to date, which will be uploaded to the Company's website following the AGM.

The Board welcomes engagement with its shareholders. Should you have any questions about the Company or the portfolio, the Chairman of the Board is available via email at bemochairman@linkgroup.co.uk.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove Frances Daley (Chairman) J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0)20 7742 4000 William Simmonds Media enquiries Quill PR +44 (0)20 7466 5050 Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"): 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69