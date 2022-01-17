Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 4th quarter 2021

SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting the results for 4th quarter 2021

Time: Thursday 10th of February at 11:30 am CET

Place: Grand Hotel, Rococco hall, Karl Johansgt. 31, Oslo

The presentation will be made by CEO Jan-Frode Jansson, leaving CFO Kjell Fordal and starting CFO Trond Søraas.

A light lunch will be served from 11:00 am CET.

Please register your attendance at corporateaccess@sb1markets.no.

The presentation will also be broadcasted live on smn.no.

The results will be published 10 February at 07:00 am CET.

A presentation in English will be available on smn.no at 03:00 pm CET.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)