DJ Ørsted and partners awarded gigawatt-scale floating wind site in Scottish seabed competition

Crown Estate Scotland (CES) has selected the Ørsted, Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy consortium to enter into an Option Agreement for a new floating offshore wind site off the north-east coast of Scotland.

The award for this floating wind site of up to 1GW in scale has been made through CES's ScotWind offshore wind leasing round. The project will be located off Caithness, around 50 km east of Wick and is Ørsted's first large-scale floating wind development project anywhere in the world, as well as expanding Ørsted's footprint from onshore wind to offshore wind in Scotland.

Martin Neubert, Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy Group CEO at Ørsted, says: 'I'm pleased that we have been given the opportunity, together with our partners Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy, to develop this project and compete in future floating wind tenders in Scotland with this gigawatt-scale lease.'

'I commend Crown Estate Scotland for awarding lease rights at large scale and with focus on development phase commitments, which is exactly what is needed to allow for financially sustainable development and to make floating and deeper water wind cost-competitive. By securing this seabed lease area, we're confirming our ambitions in floating offshore wind while expanding our offshore development pipeline and our long-term commitment to the UK.'

Duncan Clark, Head of Region UK at Ørsted, says: 'We are pleased that our application has been selected by Crown Estate Scotland, an affirmation of our strategic decision to pursue floating wind opportunities and to drive the commercialization of this exciting and rapidly developing new technology. We look forward to working with the consortium to bring together the special capabilities of each partner, enabling us to to jointly develop this project as quickly as possible to produce green power for Scotland.

'Scotland has some of the best offshore wind potential in the world and the ScotWind leasing round is a unique opportunity for Scotland to become a global leader in floating offshore wind. We look forward to working with Scottish businesses as we develop our offshore wind project, investing in the local supply chain and creating new jobs and skills that will leave a lasting legacy for communities around the country.'

The successful bid combined Ørsted's unparalleled expertise in developing and building more offshore wind projects than any other company in the world with BlueFloat Energy's focus on developing floating wind projects and Falck Renewables' strong track record of community engagement in Scotland and global project development.

The consortium has already begun work with community ownership experts Energy4All on a new framework which will allow residents of Scotland and Scottish communities to share the financial benefits of the floating wind farms the consortium builds in the future.

As part of the preparatory work to deliver the floating wind farm the consortium will collaborate with Energy Skills Partnership Scotland (ESP) to help train up a skilled workforce in time for construction to begin.

Research will also be carried out with the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) to investigate the potential effects of floating wind developments on the marine environment. Projects under discussion will examine how fishing interests and offshore wind can work together and study the interaction of fish, marine mammals and seabirds with floating offshore wind farms.

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,672 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion).

