Self-Driving Cars Market worth 62.4 million units by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Self-Driving Cars Market by Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, & Camera Unit), Vehicle (Hatchback, Coupe & Sports Car, Sedan, SUV), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2, L3, L4, L5), Mobility Type, EV, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Self-Driving Cars Market size is projected to grow from 20.3 million units in 2021 to 62.4 million units by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3%.

The increasing adoption of ADAS & safety features, the focus of governments to enhance vehicle and pedestrian safety, initiatives by OEMs to provide advanced safety features, and the advent of new age technologies will surge the demand for self-driving cars.

Vehicle production witnessed decline in 2020 across the world due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Self-Driving Cars Market was expected to witness rapid growth from 2022 onward as major safety regulations are outlined to be imposed, and deployment of autonomous driving systems was planned during the same timeline. However, as vehicle production got affected due to the pandemic and chip shortage, any new investment for advanced technology may become uncertain. OEMs and Tier 1 players are either using cash reserves or acquiring funds to continue operations during the crisis. OEMs have experienced recovery in vehicle sales in 2021 and the market is expected to grow significantly from second quarter of 2022.

Sedan is expected to be the largest segment in the Self-Driving Cars Market

Currently, most semi-autonomous cars models are available in sedan type. Most level 2, level 3, and level 4 car developments too are focused on sedan segments. For example, Mercedes-Benz, the German OEM deployed its V-class sedan equipped with Baidu Apollo for extensive testing at the National Pilot Zone (Beijing and Hebei). In March 2021, Honda launched the first level 3 semi-autonomous car for the Japanese market. The car is a luxury sedan type that operates without the driver's supervision under certain conditions. Thus, considering the developments and focus in sedan type, the segment would continue to lead the market.

BEV segment will be a key market for Self-driving Cars

Governments of several countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, South Korea, Japan, and European countries have exempted BEVs from road or registration taxes. These schemes are proving to be successful as per the BEV sales reports of electric vehicles in several regions. BEVs are electric vehicles that use chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power. The growth and success of BEVs are dependent on innovations in battery technology. Therefore, many automotive players are taking the initiative to develop battery technology. This will result in the BEV segment having a key market for self-driving cars.

Asia Pacific is the largest Self-Driving Cars Market in 2021

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share by 2030, followed by Europe and North America. Increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience; rising disposable income in emerging economies; and stringent safety regulations across the globe are factors driving the Self-Driving Cars Market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to increased partnerships adopted by self-driving cars technology providers in this region. For example, Baidu is a major service provider of self-driving technology in China. This company has already successfully test-driven more than 1 million miles in more than 13 Chinese cities. It is partnering with Ford and NVIDIA to increase investments for self-driving vehicles in China. Asia Pacific also has one of the largest ride-sharing industries.

The Self-Driving Cars Market is dominated by global players such as General Motors (US), Ford (US), Daimler (Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), Toyota (Japan) and Waymo (US). These companies have adopted strategies such as new product development, expansion, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the Self-Driving Cars Market.

