Total passenger traffic continued sequential recovery trend reaching 66.8% of December 2019 traffic.
Strong improvement in Argentina, following the opening of borders. Brazil at over 85.0% of pre-pandemic levels.
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 114.2% YoY increase in passenger traffic in December 2021, and a 33.2% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)
Statistics
Dec'21
Dec'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20(1)(2)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,008
1,315
128.7%
22,532
14,448
56.0%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,134
384
194.9%
8,238
7,069
16.5%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
544
487
11.5%
4,923
3,702
33.0%
Total Passengers (thousands)
4,686
2,187
114.2%
35,693
25,218
41.5%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
32.0
25.6
25.1%
323.5
255.6
26.6%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
57.3
33.2
72.5%
497.2
352.9
40.9%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Dec'21
Dec'19(1)
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19(1)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,008
4,093
-26.5%
22,532
47,589
-52.7%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,134
2,193
-48.3%
8,238
28,216
-70.8%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
544
729
-25.4%
4,923
8,353
-41.1%
Total Passengers (thousands)
4,686
7,016
-33.2%
35,693
84,158
-57.6%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
32.0
36.4
-12.0%
323.5
424.8
-23.8%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
57.3
71.5
-19.8%
497.2
857.9
-42.0%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.
(3)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in December 2021 grew 1.1x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting easier comparisons due to tougher travel restrictions in the year ago period and the opening of borders since November 1, 2021. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 33.2%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the 75.7% decline recorded in April 2021. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 48.3% and 26.5%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of December 2019.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 2.7x YoY. Against December 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 41.0%, with international passenger traffic decreasing 60.5%, showing a sequential recovery driven by the opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the summer season. This compares with declines of 81.5% and 69.2% in October 2021 and November 2021, respectively, versus 2019. Domestic passenger traffic declined 31.1% compared to 2019, improving sequentially from the declines of 44.4% and 34.3% recorded in October and November, respectively.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 5.6x YoY and declined 43.0% when compared to December 2019. International passenger traffic experienced a monthly sequential declined, reflecting weaker demand impacted by the Omicron variant. Domestic traffic stood at over 78% of pre-pandemic levels.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 31.2% YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 13.5%, showing a continued strong improvement from the 69.1% drop posted in April 2021, reflecting advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand. Domestic traffic stood at 94.0% of pre-pandemic levels.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 3.7x YoY. Against December 2019, passenger traffic was down 45.9%, though still above forecast, showing a slight sequential deceleration when compared to the previous month, when traffic improved strongly after the opening of borders effective November 1, 2021.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased almost 1.0x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, total traffic in December 2021 declined 24.6% showing a strong improvement since the 64.8% decrease posted last April. International passenger traffic stood at over 85% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes with the US and Panama which are seeing higher passenger traffic than in 2019. Domestic passenger traffic, in turn, declined 34.1% against December 2019.
In Armenia, where the vaccination roll out has improved significantly in the past two to three months, total passenger traffic increased 2.1x YoY. Compared to December 2019, passenger traffic continued with its positive recovery trend reaching almost 93% of pre-pandemic levels.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 25.1% YoY. When compared to December 2019, total cargo volume dropped 12.0%, mainly driven by decreases of 35.3% in Brazil and 8.2% in Argentina. Importantly, Italy, Armenia and Uruguay reported higher cargo volumes compared to pre-pandemic levels of December 2019.
Aircraft movement increased 72.5% YoY. When compared to December 2019, Aircraft movements declined 19.8%, mainly as a result of a 24.4% decrease in Argentina, which explains 63% of the overall drop. To note, aircraft movement in Uruguay and Brazil stood at 96.6% and 92.2% of December 2019 levels, respectively.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)
Dec'21
Dec'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
2,132
576
270.3%
13,275
9,960
33.3%
Italy
295
45
560.1%
2,817
1,974
42.7%
Brazil(2)
1,524
1,161
31.2%
12,316
9,092
35.5%
Uruguay
103
22
371.1%
488
610
-19.9%
Ecuador
287
149
92.4%
2,513
1,549
62.2%
Armenia
221
71
212.8%
2,400
826
190.5%
Peru
125
164
-23.8%
1,884
1,208
56.0%
TOTAL
4,686
2,187
114.2%
35,693
25,218
41.5%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
17,459
13,412
30.2%
174,422
143,948
21.2%
Italy
1,609
1,254
28.3%
15,321
13,256
15.6%
Brazil
5,294
5,016
5.5%
60,010
34,857
72.2%
Uruguay(3)
2,980
2,186
36.3%
30,438
28,916
5.3%
Ecuador
2,196
2,097
4.8%
22,982
16,842
36.5%
Armenia
2,274
1,241
83.2%
17,324
15,731
10.1%
Peru
194
387
-49.9%
3,011
2,080
44.8%
TOTAL
32,005
25,593
25.1%
323,508
255,628
26.6%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
27,885
13,682
103.8%
227,265
155,587
46.1%
Italy
3,681
1,197
207.5%
39,577
30,163
31.2%
Brazil
13,410
10,442
28.4%
117,894
89,445
31.8%
Uruguay
3,030
938
223.0%
17,770
13,045
36.2%
Ecuador
6,067
4,715
28.7%
55,882
41,565
34.4%
Armenia
1,906
780
144.4%
21,312
10,183
109.3%
Peru
1,333
1,471
-9.4%
17,489
12,917
35.4%
TOTAL
57,312
33,225
72.5%
497,189
352,905
40.9%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)
Dec'21
Dec'19
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
2,132
3,614
-41.0%
13,275
43,405
-69.4%
Italy
295
517
-43.0%
2,817
8,239
-65.8%
Brazil(2)
1,524
1,761
-13.5%
12,316
19,059
-35.4%
Uruguay
103
190
-45.9%
488
2,182
-77.6%
Ecuador
287
380
-24.6%
2,513
4,497
-44.1%
Armenia
221
238
-7.2%
2,400
3,196
-24.9%
Peru
125
316
-60.4%
1,884
3,579
-47.3%
TOTAL
4,686
7,016
-33.2%
35,693
84,158
-57.6%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
17,459
19,011
-8.2%
174,422
227,970
-23.5%
Italy
1,609
1,158
39.0%
15,321
13,192
16.1%
Brazil
5,294
8,180
-35.3%
60,010
91,241
-34.2%
Uruguay(3)
2,980
2,582
15.4%
30,438
29,132
4.5%
Ecuador
2,196
3,043
-27.8%
22,982
38,006
-39.5%
Armenia
2,274
1,906
19.3%
17,324
20,065
-13.7%
Peru
194
509
-61.8%
3,011
5,164
-41.7%
TOTAL
32,005
36,388
-12.0%
323,508
424,769
-23.8%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
27,885
36,875
-24.4%
227,265
447,247
-49.2%
Italy
3,681
5,016
-26.6%
39,577
78,952
-49.9%
Brazil
13,410
14,541
-7.8%
117,894
161,775
-27.1%
Uruguay
3,030
3,136
-3.4%
17,770
29,662
-40.1%
Ecuador
6,067
7,101
-14.6%
55,882
82,374
-32.2%
Armenia
1,906
2,244
-15.1%
21,312
27,430
-22.3%
Peru
1,333
2,572
-48.2%
17,489
30,473
-42.6%
TOTAL
57,312
71,485
-19.8%
497,189
857,913
-42.0%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
