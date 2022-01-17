EQS-News: Achiko AG
Achiko AG Announces Feature Article on How We Get Back to Normal with its AptameXTM Covid-19 Rapid Test Technology
Zurich, 17 January 2022- Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company") is pleased to announce a feature article in The Jakarta Post: "How we get back to normal: Restoring Trust and Confidence through Testing with AptameX" which discusses how Achiko is contributing to provide affordable and accurate testing to Indonesia with its Covid-19 saliva-based rapid test AptameX, which fills the gap between rapid tests and PCR testing.
ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.
Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul and Singapore.
|Company:
|Achiko AG
|Tessinerplatz 7
|8002 Zurich
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|ir@achiko.com
|Internet:
|https://www.achiko.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0522213468
|Valor:
|48788430
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
