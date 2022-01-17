enfinium Limited: enfinium appoints Non-Executive Director, Phil Piddington to the Board

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Piddington as a Non-Executive Director of the Board, with effect from January 2022.

Phil Piddington was until last year, the Chief Executive Officer of Viridor, the UK's largest waste-to-energy operator and is a former Chairman of the Environmental Services Association (ESA), the UK trade organisation for the waste industry. Phil has previously held senior management positions within the RWE Group and prior to that had an extensive career within BP, including Managing Director of BP Energy.

Sir Peter Gershon, Chairman of the Board said "I am delighted to welcome Phil to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. He brings both deep knowledge of the UK waste sector and extensive experience of building and operating a portfolio of waste-to-energy facilities at Viridor. These strengths are complemented by a wide range of expertise gained in his earlier career in the broader energy sector and will strengthen the experience, skills and capabilities of the existing Board and leadership team."

About enfinium

enfinium is the largest pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of seven (two in construction and one under advanced development) strategically located facilities across the U.K. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 247MW (gross) - enough energy to power more than 500,000 U.K. homes. The vision "Make a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow" speaks to the company's ongoing commitment to the development of clean and renewable energy solutions for its customers and local communities. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors are stewards of over €150 billion in assets managed on behalf of a client base that extends across Asia, Australasia, Europe and North America. With more than twenty years' experience in infrastructure investment, it is one of the longest established managers of infrastructure assets on behalf of institutional investors and currently manages approximately €10.9 billion of equity invested across assets in the utility, transport and energy infrastructure sectors in Europe, Australia and North America. FSI operates as a standalone business owned by the Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

