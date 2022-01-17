Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ronald Marino as Chief Financial Officer of Silver X Mining Corp. effective January 17, 2022.

Mr. Marino is an experienced finance executive with over 24 years of experience in mining, most recently serving as corporate controller before being appointed VP Finance at Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) a silver, lead and zinc producer with operations in Mexico.

Prior to his tenure with Excellon, Mr. Marino held various roles during a 14 year career with Anglo American plc (LON: AAL) including project controller for the Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil and finance director for the Loma de Niquel project in Venezuela.

Mr. Marino holds a Master's Degree in Finance and is a Chartered Accountant.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Marino to Silver X's executive team. His deep financial experience working with producing mining assets will be invaluable to the company as we enter the next stage of growth," said Jose Garcia, CEO of Silver X.

Mr. Marino's appointment coincides with Mr. Matt Roma stepping down as CFO to pursue other business opportunities. The Board of Directors of Silver X express their gratitude for the significant contributions Mr. Roma has made to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

