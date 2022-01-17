Telescope Innovations Corp.: Telescope Files Patent Cooperation Treaty Application on Scalable Psilocybin and Tryptamine Synthesis

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Telescope Innovations Corp. ("Telescope" or the "Company") (CSE:TELI) announces that it has filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") patent application for its scalable manufacturing methods to produce psilocybin and related tryptamine compounds. This application claims the priority date of a preceding provisional application filed with the United States Patent and Trade Office on December 31, 2020.

This PCT filing covers novel synthetic routes for the production of psilocybin and psilocin along with their precursors, analogs, and derivatives. These molecules belong to the tryptamine class of compounds that has been gaining momentum in the psychedelic medicine space in recent years. The processes outlined in this patent application are positioned to enable scalable manufacturing because they require fewer synthetic steps than current methods, utilize cost effective and readily available starting materials, and leverage chemical manufacturing processes that are already standard practice in the pharmaceutical industry. Telescope's synthetic methods are therefore well-poised for compatibility with the standards of current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) ultimately required for pharmaceutical deployment.

Jason Hein, CEO of Telescope, noted, "the demand for pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin and psychedelic tryptamines is rising. We are seeing increased numbers of trials and studies advancing these compounds along the drug development pipeline, but there has been relatively little focus on how these molecules will be reliably produced at a large scale. Telescope's patent represents a significant milestone in addressing the impending manufacturing bottleneck."

The synthetic processes described in the PCT application are not limited to the production of psilocybin, but enable access to a wide variety of tryptamines and can be easily adapted to produce specific derivatives. Derivatives are currently being explored by drug development companies seeking to tune the predictability, potency, or pharmacokinetic profiles of psychedelic therapeutics. Telescope's intellectual property portfolio is therefore flexible and amenable to changing demands as different molecules are targeted throughout pharmaceutical development in the psychedelic space. Indeed, while developing proprietary synthesis processes, Telescope has discovered new molecules (Novel Chemical Entities; "NCEs") that may become candidates for preclinical development. These NCEs are also captured within the PCT application.

"We're very pleased with Telescope's research results this year," added Hein. "The Company is set up very well to continue developing our intellectual property portfolio and bringing our discoveries closer to deployment."

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable, widely deployable synthetic processes to manufacture pharmaceuticals for the treatment of mental health. The Company develops new enabling technology to achieve these goals, including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Research and development efforts are currently focused on medicines from the under-utilized tryptamine class of compounds, leveraging innovative process chemistry both to optimize synthetic procedures and access novel molecules. Our aim is to bring modern chemical solutions to meet the most serious challenges in human health.

