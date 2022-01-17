Former Tucson Police Officer, Influencer, and Media Star to Unveil Company's 'Para Ops' Personal Defense System in Las Vegas

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTCQB: KWEMF) (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST," or the "Company"), a leader in providing next-generation tactical systems for security forces and personal defense, is pleased to announce that former Tucson police officer and Company spokesperson Brandon Tatum will headline a major product launch for the Company at the Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor (SHOT) trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada this month.

Set to take place between January 18-21 at the Venetian Expo Center and Caesar's Forum in Las Vegas, the SHOT Show is billed as the largest annual trade show for the sport shooting, hunting and firearms industries in the United States.

Mr. Tatum, a former SWAT operator and field training officer with the Tucson Police Department, will join KWESST Micro Systems as the Company unveils its new non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge System under the brand name Para Ops. The Company anticipates the new system will transform both the non-lethal personal defense category and the broader law enforcement industry.





PARA OPS Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7366/110411_a1d3bcf114f78885_002full.jpg.

As a former law enforcement officer, Mr. Tatum has consulted with and advised KWESST Micro Systems on the unique needs of police forces nationwide, and on the need for an effective non-lethal system to better help law enforcement officers perform their everyday duties.

"The Para Ops system can protect lives and help law enforcement officers throughout the U.S. better serve their communities," said Tatum. "The best non-lethal option that police officers throughout the country currently have is the taser; however, I have personally never used the taser in my many years on the force, simply because tasers are often not effective at getting the job done. Officers certainly need lethal weapons; but it is critical that they also be equipped with effective non-lethal options for use in non-life-threatening situations."

In addition to unveiling the new system, Mr. Tatum will be on hand to sign books and speak with SHOT Show attendees. The KWESST Micro Systems team will be situated at Booth 40022. SHOT Show attendees can visit www.shotshow.org for the latest information on the show, including a detailed agenda and exhibitor map.

For more information about KWESST, please visit the company's website at www.kwesst.com.

About KWESST Micro Systems, Inc.

KWESST develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings includes its unique non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system, with applications across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defense. KWESST is also involved in the digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting with its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection. These include the autonomous GreyGhost TM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones, including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defense system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and the Phantom electronic battlefield decoy system, which masks the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

