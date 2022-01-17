Remediation Sciences and Technology supplies some of the world's largest CPG and cannabis companies with cannabis extracts

RST will provide Britannia with UK Compliant THC/CBN Free CBD Distillate and Isolate

Britannia will manage sales and logistics in the UK and European markets

Products will be added to Britannia's Novel Food applications

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) ("Britannia") is pleased to announce the signing of a Master Services Agreement ("Agreement") with Remediation Sciences and Technology PLLC ("RST") pursuant to which it will supply compliant cannabinoid ingredients to the UK and European markets.

"We are excited to partner with RST to supply the UK and European markets with high quality cannabinoid products at a competitive cost," said Peter Shippen, CEO of Britannia. "The ability to source a consistent supply of validated ingredients is critical to the continued growth of the UK market and a core element of Britannia's market strategy. This Agreement positions Britannia to provide its customers with comprehensive product development solutions by offering validated and approved ingredients alongside our existing formulation, testing and regulatory compliance services."

The UK is estimated to be the second largest CBD market in the world with 2021 sales of £690 million, according to industry reports.[i]

The UK is also moving towards becoming the world's first regulated CBD market after the Food Safety Authority classified CBD as a "Novel Food" and established a rigorous approval process for all ingredients and finished products.

"RST welcomes this partnership with Britannia to further develop our reach into the UK and Europe. Our high-quality ingredients integrate well with Britannia's service offering and expertise in cannabinoid product formulations," said Lawrence Hourihan, CEO, Remediation Sciences & Technology.

For inquiries related to Britannia's growing range of cannabinoid ingredients please contact Daniel Hollis (daniel@britannia.life).

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a global platform offering an integrated suite of services to assist companies along their product development journey. Britannia's services, including product formulations, safety assessments, analytical and microbiological testing, global compliance and consumer evaluations are offered to companies ranging from multinationals to startups particularly in the cosmetics, food and wellness industries. Britannia has garnered significant expertise in the development and regulatory approval of topical and edible cannabis products, including preparation and support for novel food authorizations.

Britannia's head office is located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1.

About Remediation Sciences & Technology PLLC

Remediation Sciences & Technology (RST) is a business-to-business provider of specialty cannabinoid ingredients. The Company's proprietary solventless remediation technology greatly reduces the environmental impact of processing oils to remove unwanted cannabinoids. In addition to its specialty in remediation, RST also offers a full suite of service offerings including extraction, distillation and isolation.

RST has customers in North America, South America and Europe with operations based in Denver, Colorado, USA and Simcoe, Ontario, Canada. RST has an administrative headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

[i] Association for the Cannabinoid Industry. Green Shoots: Sowing the seeds of the new UK cannabinoid market

