Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective January 31, 2022, Carmelo Marelli will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

"On behalf of the Board I wish to welcome Carmelo to the Prismo Metals' team," said Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "I also want to recognize the work from our current Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Salvador Miranda. Salvador has been with us since the founding of the Company, and he played a key role in completing our 2020 going public transaction. Salvador had been wanting to dedicate more time to personal endeavours at some point and we understand his decision."

Mr. Marrelli is the principal of the Marrelli Group, comprising of Marrelli Support Services Inc., DSA Corporate Services Inc., DSA Filing Services Limited, Marrelli Press Release Services Limited, Marrelli Escrow Services Inc. and Marrelli Trust Company Limited. The Marrelli Group has delivered accounting, corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on various exchanges for over twenty years. Mr. Marrelli is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CGA), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. He received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. Mr. Marrelli acts as the chief financial officer to several issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and CSE, as well as non-listed companies, and as a director of select issuers.

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

