Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - International Zeolite Corp. (IZC) (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Pearlman as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mark brings senior operations, and strategic leadership capability to IZC having spent the last 5 years as COO at CannAssist Group, a medicinal cannabis company, developing strategic plans for the creation and implementation of five operating facilities. He spent 14 years at Hewlett Packard where he last held the role of Worldwide Chief of Staff accountable for projects aimed at global sales force transformation as well as leading efforts directed at integrating acquired companies in the HP portfolio. At Wal-Mart International, Mark was accountable for country wide logistics and supporting efforts to expand Wal-Mart's presence in countries within Europe and Canada. Mark has held several public sector board roles including Vice Chair of the Ontario Food Terminal, North Americas 2nd largest wholesale produce terminal, and Chair of the Board of Referees, for Canada's Employment Insurance Commission. He has participated as a board member for several Non-Profits including the Chair of FoodShare, Board Member of Mazon, President of Canada ORT, and Board member of JVS Toronto. In addition to corporate and public sector leadership, Mark has consulted with governments and private sector in areas of Tele-Medicine, Medicinal Cannabis Production, Electronics Waste Reduction Programs, and provided several private sector companies with facilitation of their strategic and tactical organization plans.

Mr. Ray Paquette, CEO stated, "We are extremely fortunate to have Mark join our growing executive management team. He brings a wealth of expertise and success that will be a great asset to International Zeolite. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with Mark to ensure we are positioned to scale IZC to be the premier provider of environmentally beneficial zeolite products for agriculture, aquaculture and industry. Mark will be accountable for overseeing all operational and financial aspects of the Company, maintaining awareness of both external and internal opportunities for expansion, customers, markets, and new industry developments."

The Company has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Pearlman to purchase 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company for an exercise price of $0.18 for a two-year period, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

