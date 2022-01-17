Telestep's new fully automated production in Sweden provides the market with unique telescopic ladders. By shortening the transports in the whole production flow they have been able to achieve important goals to reduce environmental impacts, meanwhile strengthening their position as the world's only supplier of telescopic ladders with the patented triangular aluminum profiles.

The production cost in Sweden is the same as in China

As early as in 2019, analysis showed that building a fully automated production line in Sweden would enable the company to maintain equal or better production costs as they had with production in China.

Having our production in Sweden gives us increased flexibility and control over the entire production process and hence also smoother deliveries and safer products to our customers, says Peter Heim, the CEO of Telesteps.

The entire production mapped out within a five-mile radius

Peter says that the fact that all suppliers connected to the production processes are located within a five-mile radius of the newly built factory which is something that has been important for Telesteps.

Our basic philosophy throughout the planning process of moving production has been to keep an environmental perspective that matches our cost awareness in everything we do. We really wanted all involved suppliers to be located close to each other and preferably within a few miles radius.

Telesteps offers unique products

The fully automated production in Sweden is the only one of its kind in the world. With the unique triangular aluminum profile, which was developed to be stronger and safer, and the smart construction advantages in the ladders, makes them to market the products as one of the world's safest and strongest telescopic ladders.

We are expected to have a full-scale serial production of our telescopic ladders with triangular aluminum profiles starting 2022. It feels unique to have the opportunity to collaborate with the fantastic Swedish business partners and companies that made the project possible, fulfilling my dream of a Swedish telescopic ladder production says Peter Heim.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220116005002/en/

Contacts:

Peter Heim, CEO of Telesteps

Phone: +46 705 258 588

E-mail: peter.heim@telesteps.se