Acquisition of Com Tec Co IT Ltd will significantly enhance digital engineering capability and establish scalable nearshore delivery presence in Europe with over 700 highly skilled IT professionals

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services solutions, today announced 100% acquisition of Com Tec Co IT Ltd (CTC) for €310 million including earnouts and synergy linked payouts. CTC is an IT solutions and service provider serving the insurance and financial services industries with development centres in Latvia and Belarus. The acquisition will enable Tech Mahindra to tap onto the potential industry disruption in the Insurance sector, expand its offerings to high-end digital engineering services for some of the largest insurance, reinsurance and financial services organizations globally and scale its nearshore delivery presence.

Tech Mahindra is also investing a cumulative amount of €20 million, in SWFT and Surance, for a 25% ownership in each of these two InsurTech ventures funded by the same founding group as CTC. SWFT is a SaaS-based digital customer engagement platform. It offers multiple functionalities for insurance sales distribution and is designed for digital brokers, price comparison websites, and insurers wanting to directly reach their customers through digital channels. Surance is an end-to-end personal cyber insurance solution that focuses on vulnerability assessment, cyber protection, and cyber insurance coverage.

Vivek Agarwal, President BFSI, HLS, and Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, said, "The Insurance industry is currently undergoing a significant transformation which is driven by new emerging business models, that are powered by disruptive digital technologies. In order to enable this digital transformation, we are investing in strengthening our capabilities to support insurers in accelerating their transition to cloud-based platforms and provide end-to-end engineering with a strong European nearshore presence. We welcome the CTC team into the Tech Mahindra family, and we expect to achieve significant market and service line synergies through this combination."

Through these investments, Tech Mahindra will bolster its global leadership and demonstrate its commitment in building differentiated capabilities for accelerating the digital transformation in the insurance, reinsurance, and financial services. CTC's expertise and experience in delivering marquee solutions for customers will complement Tech Mahindra's offering to provide end-to-end digital engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and DevSecOps capabilities. The acquisition will also help Tech Mahindra to scale its European presence with over 700 highly skilled IT professionals in contemporary technologies and processes.

Avraham Shaked, Co-Founder, Com Tec Co IT Ltd, said, "Since our inception over 20 years ago, we have scaled sustainably entirely through customers' recommendations and delivered award-winning strategic solutions for them in the insurance and reinsurance industry. Becoming a part of a global entity like Tech Mahindra will give us immediate access to global scale and create a tremendous growth and development opportunity for our people and the business."

The acquisition underlines Tech Mahindra's focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW framework, which is focused on leveraging next generation technologies to deliver disruptive solutions today, and further enable digital transformation to meet the evolving and dynamic needs of its customers.

