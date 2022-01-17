GameStream: Ubisoft Completes Technological Partnership with Cloud Gaming Developer Gamestream to Deliver Enhanced Streaming Experiences

The leading game creator will leverage Gamestream's technology to enhance its future gaming experiences.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Gamestream, the global leader in white label cloud gaming solutions, and leading game creator and publisher Ubisoft are announcing a technological partnership that will allow Ubisoft to leverage Gamestream's pioneering technology to advance its game streaming efforts.

This technological partnership allows Ubisoft to keep on improving its game streaming experience by refining how players interact with in-game menus during streamed sessions.

"We are happy to be working with Gamestream," said Stéphanie Perotti, VP Online Services, Ubisoft. "With this partnership, we keep extending our game streaming capabilities for our internal and player facing solutions."

With services deployed in more than 7 countries, Gamestream has gained international recognition in less than two years. It is already considered by analysts and observers of the video game market as the world leader in white label cloud gaming solutions and counts video game publishers, telecom operators and hotel groups among its customers.

"This deal is the culmination of a professional relationship built over time. It confirms Gamestream's progress across the entire Cloud Gaming technology chain." explains Ivan Lebeau, president and co-founder of Gamestream. "Ubisoft is behind some of the most innovative gaming experiences, and we cannot wait to see what their teams achieve with our technology".

About Gamestream

Gamestream is the world leader in video game streaming solutions for the B2B market. The French company is currently the most technically advanced in the Cloud Gaming experience and pursues the ambition to offer everyone, anywhere, and anytime an unparalleled gaming experience on all devices. Its very high performance technology, combined with a catalogue of video games designed for a family environment, makes it the partner of choice for telecom operators, tourism and entertainment players, but also for the health sector.

The Gamestream solution is deployed in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia as a white label, in particular by Etisalat, Telkom, Sunrise, Chunghwa Telecom or Telekom Slovenije.

In December 2020, Gamestream unveiled Pleio, its consumer Cloud Gaming brand, in a world premiere at Bouygues Telecom.

Based in Paris and Nancy, Gamestream employs 40 people. More information on the site www.gamestream.biz

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

