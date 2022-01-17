Transparency Market Research: Probiotics Packaging Market to be Worth US$ 10.2 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

- Sustainable packaging is gaining traction in the global probiotics packaging market. Glass vials and glass jars, for instance, are enabling manufacturers in diversifying their revenue streams.

- In order to improve visibility on retail store shelves, companies are using large images of fruits on aluminum packaging of functional probiotic beverages

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global probiotics packaging market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global market is projected to attain the valuation of US$ 10.2 Bn by 2031. Probiotics packaging solutions are extremely popular in the market, as it offers several benefits and safe packaging. The integration of active packaging technologies in bottles and vials gives opportunities to probiotics companies seeking to enhance customer confidence by providing product information. Nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries require superior packaging solutions for probiotics packaging. These packaging types are required to be leak-proof, travel-friendly, heat-resistant, and contamination-free, which raise the demand for premium probiotics packaging solutions.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. has pledged to attain net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with plans to reduce plastic packaging by 2030. Firms in the global probiotics packaging market are drawing inspiration from such companies to minimize direct emissions from their production processes and indirect emissions through the usage of power supplied by others.

In addition, companies in the global probiotics packaging market are aiming to minimize greenhouse gas emissions by conserving energy and switching to renewable sources for power. They are also upgrading their production equipment to become more energy-efficient.

Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83589

Key Findings of Market Report

Traditional and extensively utilized probiotics packaging solutions, such as stick packs, containers, bottles, and blister packs are using digital technology to provide enhanced functionality to various end user segments. Time-temperature indication, dosage reminders, product quality indicator, and other features are provided via the digital technology embedded in blister packs and bottles.

Increasing consumer understanding of nutritional advantages of specific foods, such as reduced risk of cancer and better heart health is predicted to drive sales in the global probiotics packaging market. Packaging of various probiotic cereals is expected to rise with the growth in health consciousness and demand for ready-to-eat breakfast foods. Lactose metabolism is improved, gastrointestinal sickness is reduced, and the immune system is boosted when probiotics are added to cereals. As such, rising demand for probiotics is likely to support revenue generation opportunities in the global market.

In order to package probiotic supplements, firms in the global probiotics packaging market are expanding R&D activities to develop packaging boxes made from biodegradable algal paper. These substances can be composted at home, and they are made from algal overgrowths that would otherwise endanger sensitive marine environments.

Rise in product usage in culinary applications such as yoghurt-like beverages, fruit juices, cereal, and berry soups, as well as soy-based fermented foods, is predicted to boost the growth of the global probiotics packaging market

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=83589

Global Probiotics Packaging Market: Growth Drivers

Market participants are investing more on R&D of polymer-based active ingredients, commonly known as oxygen scavengers, which keep probiotic formulations from degrading. The combination of plastic tubes and desiccant stoppers is ideal for controlling MVTR (Moisture Vapor Transmission Rate). Increase in R&D activities to drive sales in the global probiotics packaging market.

Companies are placing more emphasis on biodegradable algal paper, which allows consumers to decompose packaging at home. Packaging solutions are being developed using renewable components such as water, starch, and natural fibers.

In order to strengthen their market position and financial profits, companies in the global probiotics packaging market are targeting profitable North America region. The flourishing nutraceutical packaging industry in North America is likely to fuel growth of the regional market.

Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83589

Global Probiotics Packaging Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Cape Europe AE Ltd.

Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH

Central Research Laboratories

ABC Transfer SAS

Castus GmbH & Co. KG

Aseptic Technologies

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83589<ype=S

Global Probiotics Packaging Market: Segmentation

System Type

Liquid Transfer System

Solid Transfer System

Usability

Single Use

Multiple Use

Transfer Type

Port

Portbags

End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Browse Latest Packaging Markethttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/semiconductor-market-reports-5.html Research Reports by TMR:

Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/active-smart-intelligent-packaging-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/active-smart-intelligent-packaging-market.html End-of-Line Packaging Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/end-of-line-packaging-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/end-of-line-packaging-market.html Portion Cups Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/portion-cups-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/portion-cups-market.html Pallet Racking System Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pallet-racking-system-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/probiotics-packaging-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg