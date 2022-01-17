Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2021, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

34,053 shares

€1,433,400.74

It is reminded that as of the date of the implementation of the agreement, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

12,751 shares

€3,137,935

Between July 1st, 2021 and December 31, 2021 have been executed:

1,350 purchase transactions

1,425 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

178,366 shares and €15,275,528.42 to the purchase

168,568 shares and €14,644,572.90 to the sell

Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Disease; it also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With Total Sales of over €2.5bn in FY 2020, Ipsen sells more than 20 medicines in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. The Company's research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has c.5,700 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit www.ipsen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005374/en/

Contacts:

Investisseurs

Craig Marks

Vice President, Investor Relations

+44 7584 349 193

Adrien Dupin de Saint-Cyr

Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 64 26 17 49

Media

Gwenan White

Executive Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

+44 7876 391 429

Fanny Allaire

Global Communications Director

+ 33 6 08 91 92 55