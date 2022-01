Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company successfully closed the previously announced Dana Hospitality acquisition effective January 1, 2022. This acquisition brings an established and unique culinary and hospitality brand with an excellent client list to Dexterra.

Dexterra Group also announces that it intends to release its Q4 2021 results on March 9, 2022 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on March 10, 2022. A PowerPoint presentation will be posted on Dexterra Group's website at dexterra.com on March 9, 2022 to be reviewed on the conference call.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group employs more than 7,500 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. In 2021, Dexterra was named Canada's Safest Employer in the Services Sector by Canadian Occupational Safety.

Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

