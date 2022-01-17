Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) ("Big Ridge" or "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of James Maxwell to its Board of Directors.

James joins the Big Ridge Board of Directors as the appointee of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSX: FF) ("First Mining"). First Mining retains the right to appoint one board member as long as it holds at least 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of Big Ridge. James joins Nick Tintor, Mike Bandrowski, Kristina Bates, Bill Williams and Rick Mazur. James is currently the Vice President, Exploration at First Mining.

James is a professional geoscientist with over 20 years of industry experience with a focus on exploration and development of orogenic gold discoveries, and as been part of the discovery teams responsible for five major gold discoveries in Nunavut and Red Lake, Ontario. James was previously with Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. as Director of Exploration where he helped establish a 6.0-million-ounce gold resource base from discovery to the feasibility study level. Prior to working Nunavut, James established an early career in the Birch-Uchi and Red Lake Greenstone belts where his team earned a Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association Discovery of the Year Award for the Rahill-Bonanza discovery. He is a long-standing member of the PDAC Health & Safety Committee and was a recent speaker for the 2019 Newgen Gold Conference held in Perth, Australia. James holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Manitoba with a focus on geological sciences and is registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario ("PGO") and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists ("NAPEG").

The company also announced that Ken Engquist has resigned from the Board as the First Mining representative. The company thanks Ken for his efforts initiating the first meaningful exploration program in nearly a decade at the Hope Brook Gold Project and wishes him luck in his new endeavours.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. has agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to grant incentive stock options to Mr. Maxwell on 172,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.345 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social license from our local communities. Big Ridge owns 100% interest in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba, 100% interest in the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario. Big Ridge is the operator of the Hope Brook Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com.

