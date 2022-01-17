Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - SURENANO SCIENCE LTD. (CSE: SURE) (the "Company" or "SureNano") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Greenshoe Media Group Inc. to provide Media and Marketing Services (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement the Company has agreed to grant Greenshoe Media Group Inc. 200,000 stock options (the "Options"), outside of the Company's stock option plan. The Options are subject to the below vesting schedule and may be exercised at a price of $0.30 per common share, expiring on February 15, 2023.

The Options will vest as follows:

50,000 on April 15, 2022;

50,000 on July 15, 2022;

50,000 on October 15, 2022; and,

50,000 on January 15, 2023.

About SureNano Science Ltd.:

The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nano-emulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada and Colorado, USA.

ON BEHALF OF SURENANO SCIENCE LTD.

(sgd.) Charles MaLette

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

E: info@surenano.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of SureNano. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of SureNano. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although SureNano believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SureNano can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

