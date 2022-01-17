Victory Nickel Inc. Announces Change in Auditors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Victory Nickel Inc. ("Victory Nickel" or the "Company") (CSE:NI)(www.victorynickel.ca) announces that its auditors Flabbi & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor") has voluntarily resigned as auditor for the Company. The resignation was not as a result of any reportable event (as that term is defined in section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations). MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") has been appointed as the replacement auditor for the Company. Copies of the Notice of Change of Auditor and letters from Former Auditor and Successor Auditor have been SEDAR filed. The Successor Auditor will be completing the Company's audit for its year ended December 31, 2021.

About Victory Nickel

Victory Nickel Inc. is a Canadian company with significant NI 43-101 sulphide nickel resources in Manitoba and Quebec, containing significant NI 43-101-compliant nickel resources. Additionally, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Victory Silica Ltd., Victory Nickel has established itself as a producer and marketer of industrial sands in the western Canadian marketplace from its 7P Plant in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

