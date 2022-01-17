Money Metals Exchange: World Investment Authority Renames Money Metals "Best Overall" Precious Metals Dealer

EAGLE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Money Metals Exchange, a precious metals dealer with nearly 500,000 customers, has just been named the "best overall" dealer in the United States for 2022 by Investopedia.com, a top authority in the world's investment industry.

"Its customer-centric focus has translated into highly competitive pricing, personalized service, a pathway for new investors, and one of the best online reputations, making Money Metals Exchange our choice as the best overall online gold dealer," wrote Investopedia's analyst Richard Best after he carefully examined all major online dealers and reiterated Money Metals' #1 ranking from the prior year.

Best Overall Gold Dealer according to Investopedia

"Customers can easily navigate its website to shop for coins and bullion by category and weight.

"Beginning investors can get their feet wet in gold investing with an automatic monthly savings plan starting at $100 a month or by purchasing a prepackaged portfolio… [Money Metals] has highly competitive prices, low shipping costs, vast product selection, and an exceptional customer experience," Investopedia noted in its January 7, 2022 investor alert announcing the latest rankings.

The top investment news and information hub made special mention of Money Metals' secure, insured depository (one of several integrated services that no other major U.S. dealer offers).

Investopedia also lauded the significant news and educational content, along with other investor tools, Money Metals provides daily to assist and educate its customers.

"Money Metals provides responsive customer service during business hours via live chat, phone, or email. Its website also has an extensive resource library to help new investors learn and experienced investors stay on top of the market," Investopedia noted. "Money Metals also provides price alerts for investors waiting for their price to buy."

"We're deeply honored to have received this incredible distinction from the world's leading investment authority, especially given the U.S. precious metals industry is so competitive," said Stefan Gleason, president of Money Metals Exchange.

"While Money Metals is known for fair, transparent pricing and fast delivery of customer orders, we're especially proud of our no-pressure sales approach, wide array of services, public policy initiatives, and significant educational efforts," said Gleason.

Investopedia is the world's leading source of financial content on the internet, ranging from market news to retirement strategies, investing education, and insights on financial products. Investopedia has a reputation for providing unbiased and accurate investment information, and its website is visited by literally tens of millions of investors worldwide each month.

The top Investopedia recognition is by no means the first #1 ranking Money Metals has received from a global ratings group. In 2015, Bullion.Directory named Money Metals "Best in the USA" after comparing hundreds of precious metals dealers and surveying over 20,000 investors.

