China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.: A New Channel to Experience the Charm of Chinese Culture

-The Enlightenment of Humanities Multimedia Database

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enlightenment of Humanities Multimedia Database shows the brilliant humanities, history, and culture of Chinese civilization. It is made for building a brand regarding Chinese premium digital content in humanities.

This database is independently developed and delicately crafted by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "CNPIEC"). It collects a wide range of Chinese historical references and contemporary academic works in humanities covering over 8,000 of great-quality digital, audio, and video resources from top academic publishers and university publishers in China including China Social Sciences Press, The Commercial Press, Shanghai People's Publishing House, Peking University Press, Zhejiang University Press, etc.

The Enlightenment of Humanities Multimedia Database sorts its resources and refines different topics for sub-databases and columns. It has five sub-databases which are Classical Humanities, Fine Literature, Book Series, Traditional Chinese Art, and New Local Chronical respectively in addition to three columns mainly with videos about clothing, travel, and art.

Furthermore, to meet the diverse needs of readers, CNPIEC fully complies with the international standard for data processing. The digital resources are indexed, mined, and processed in multiple data formats. The fragmentation of digital content provides customized and refined audiovisual services.

The Enlightenment of Humanities Multimedia Database is a premium digital product delicately built for academic library collections, public library collections, and Chinese schools. Readers can touch the charisma of Chinese culture in a more convenient, more comprehensive, and more dimensional way.