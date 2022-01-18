Fujirebio Europe announced today the commercial launch of the RoboBlot instrument, a closed system for the automated processing of the widely used INNO-LIA Score assays. The instrument is manufactured by Bee Robotics Ltd. and distributed by Fujirebio Europe. The system's pre-programmed test protocols provide start-to-finish automation of strip-based INNO-LIA Score assays, from sample addition, over strip processing, image capture, to result interpretation and where applicable laboratory information system (LIS) communication.

RoboBlot an instrument for fully automated processing of INNO-LIA tests from sample pipetting to strip reading and LiRAS interpretation (Photo: Fujirebio)

"High throughput testing and more automation are an increasingly pressing need for laboratories. The typical drawbacks of manual testing, such as long hands-on time, inconsistent assay handling and issues with traceability, will become part of the past," said Christiaan De Wilde, CEO at Fujirebio Europe. "The RoboBlot instrument will radically improve the laboratory workflow for our customers, from tedious manual or semi-automated work into fully automated testing."

RoboBlot extends the range of automated solutions already offered by Fujirebio Europe for the INNO-LIA Score assay portfolio. It offers high-throughput testing, full automation with pipetting up to 50 samples and integrated camera for scanning and interpretation with Fujirebio LiRAS software, providing complete traceability with minimal hands-on time. It offers a customized fit with individual laboratory needs. Other automated solution for this portfolio is the TENDIGO

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio is a global leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) testing with more than 50 years' experience in the conception, development, production and worldwide commercialization of robust IVD products. These span the range from specialized testing to fully automated routine clinical laboratory testing solutions covering a variety of disease states.

About Bee Robotics Ltd.

Founded in 1999, Bee Robotics Ltd. is a privately-owned company based in North Wales that has established a world-wide reputation as a leader in the field of design and manufacture of advanced liquid handling robotic solutions for laboratory automation. Today Bee Robotics Ltd. employs a highly skilled core team specialized in electronic, mechanical, robotics and software engineering that is involved from hardware and software design and prototyping, to development and manufacturing laboratory solutions.

