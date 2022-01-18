Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) (Paris:ADVIC), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, announces today sales of €3.3 million in 2021, representing a 20% growth from the previous year (2020: €2.7 million).

The growth has been driven by sales of Sibnayal which reached €1.0 million in 2021 (2020: €0.8 million). Sibnayal is the first and only label-approved drug for the treatment of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) in adults, adolescents, and children aged one year and older.

The sales of Sibnayal were generated within the framework of the numerous European Early Access Programs (EAP) covering the early availability of the drug in nearly 100 European patients with dRTA. In addition to this, Advicenne has recently signed distribution agreements for the commercialization of Sibnayal covering the Nordic countries, Benelux and Central and Eastern Europe with partners from the European alliance "Your Pharma Partners". In the UK, an annual cost of treatment equivalent to around €11,000 has recently been set by the National Health Service (NHS). Finally, In France, Sibnayal is eligible for reimbursement and benefits from a Level IV ASMR.

Sales in the Company's neurology franchise have grown 19% to €2.3 million (2020: €1.9 million), mostly driven by the sustained strong performance of Likozam, a medicine for the treatment of severe epilepsy in children.

(€ million) 2021 2020 Growth Sibnayal 1.0 0.8 +24% Neurology 2.3 1.9 +19% Total 3.3 2.7 +20%

