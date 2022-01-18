Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis boosts energy transition in UK with major framework wins

Amsterdam, 18January, 2022 - Arcadis has been appointed by Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) and Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) to support their aims of maximizing renewable energy through two pivotal frameworks, as they navigate the regulator's new price control model, known as 'RIIO-T2'. The various framework durations are five years and have an expected combined potential value of circa

£25 million over the period.

The five-year multi-disciplinary transmission and distribution framework with SSEN will support the organization in delivering infrastructure that will accommodate 10GW renewable generation by 2026. SSEN's new framework will require delivery of the RIIO-2 baseline and a sustainable delivery model to future-proof their network. The work leverages the scale of Arcadis' multi-disciplinary expertise, spanning electrical, civil and structural, telecoms, protection and control design, cable, building services (both mechanical and electrical), commissioning and project management.

SPEN appointed Arcadis as lead designer on their detailed engineering framework for transmission works. Arcadis' will work on multiple sites in the UK and focus on enabling new windfarm connections, including substation design, cable and overhead line designs, protection and control, along with civil works. Two-thirds of the SPEN framework projects will involve modernizing existing substations and will include several design projects, including switchgear and electrical replacement, transformer and reactor refurbishment and supporting civil works. The remaining one-third will focus on connecting end-users to their renewable energy.

Peter Oosterveer, CEO of Arcadis: "The energy sector plays a crucial role in providing the solutions we need to limit global warming to 1.5°C and tackle climate change. We are very pleased to be working for SSEN and SPEN, both leading energy transmission and distribution companies, and help meet their ambitions for a timely transition towards sustainable energy in Scotland. It's also a significant win strategically for Arcadis, in a segment where we want to grow and lead."

Frank Goossensen, Global Director Clients & Business Development - Resilience: "We are very excited to have been appointed by these key Scottish energy network players on this important task that will benefit their customers, as well as our planet. Both organizations play a vital role in the transition to a low carbon future, as their network will be used transport wind (onshore and offshore), hydro and solar energy. The project allows us to fully use our capabilities to optimize the network within the boundaries set by the UK regulator and accelerate the energy transition."

For more information about our work on the Energy Transition and the 'Supercharging Net Zero' research paper, please visit: https://www.arcadis.com/energytransition.

