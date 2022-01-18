- (PLX AI) - Lindt & Spruengli FY revenue CHF 4,590 million vs. estimate CHF 4,550 million.
- • Sales growth in CHF 14.2%, with faster growth than overall chocolate market
- • All regions contributed to this result, with Lindt & Sprüngli once again gaining market shares in all key countries, the company said
- • For the financial year 2022, Lindt & Sprüngli is planning to achieve sales growth in line with the unchanged medium / long-term target of 5-7% p.a. with an operating profit margin of 15%
- • In the following years, an increase in the operating profit margin of 20-40 BP is planned
