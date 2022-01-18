TheraVet announces the signing of a distribution agreement for BIOCERA-VET -BS and BIOCERA-VET -OSA with one of the leading distributors of animal health products in France

TheraVet has now an important leverage to accelerate the sales of BIOCERA-VET in France

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET) (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a biotech company developing pioneering treatments for osteoarticular disease in pets, announced today the signature of a non-exclusive commercial distribution agreement for its BIOCERA-VET bone substitute in France with the veterinary co-operative Centravet, one of France's leading wholesaler/distributors of animal health products. The agreement covers the BIOCERA-VET-Bone Surgery (BS) and BIOCERA-VET-Osteosarcoma (OSA) product lines.

TheraVet is continuing its product lines commercial roll-out across strategic regions. This involves the setup of own sales forces and the signing of partnerships with top-tier distributors capable of speeding up the roll-out by providing comprehensive geographical coverage. As part of this strategy, after announcing the launch of BIOCERA-VET-BS in October and BIOCERA-VET-OSA in December, TheraVet is strengthening its sales organization by signing a distribution agreement with Centravet, one of France's largest distributors of animal health products, counting more than 5,000 French veterinarians among its clients.

TheraVet has now an important leverage for the commercialisation of BIOCERA-VET product line in Europe's second-largest pet market, with a population of 22 million dogs and cats1

Enrico Bastianelli, TheraVet's CEO, said: "This agreement with a top-tier partner like Centravet will give BIOCERA-VET a major boost in the French market. It is an excellent example of the commercial strategy that we are implementing in key countries: deploying our own sales force in order to maintain links with veterinarians, while relying on distributors with powerful networks in order to accelerate product penetration."

Next press release: Half-Year operational update H2 2021

25 January 2022

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Gosselies, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

About Centravet

Centravet is a veterinary co-operative, wholesaler/distributor and distribution centre. It provides veterinarians with logistics services, business support and digital solutions to help them develop their practices.

1 2020 Annual Report published by FEDIAF (trade body representing the European pet food industry)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005389/en/

Contacts:

TheraVet

Sabrina Ena

Chief Operating Officer

sabrina.ena@thera.vet

Tel: +32 71 96 00 43

Julie Winand

Chief Corporate Officer

julie.winand@thera.vet

NewCap

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Théo Martin Olivier Bricaud

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

Press Relations

Arthur Rouillé Ambre Delval

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 1 44 71 00 15