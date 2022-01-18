BD MULTIMEDIA: Acquisition of METACOLLECTOR

BD MULTIMEDIA announces the closing of an agreement to acquire METACOLLECTOR.

METACOLLECTOR is a platform for bringing public domain heritage art into the world of NFT.

METACOLLECTOR will soon launch its collection of "ARTFRAGS" NFT tokens, fragments inspired by famous works of art that are unique and numbered (a creature from the world of Kandinsky, a Nymphéa from Monet, an abstract figure from Mondrian).

METACOLLECTOR allows to remix the public domain art heritage and to engage the collector himself in the creative act.

HOW IT WORKS

Collectors collect fragments of outstanding works of art from around the world. The art fragments collected by the collectors are automatically recomposed between them to become a unique artwork in itself. The fragments can be resold from one collector to another collector. Or collectors can buy a whole collection if they want to keep this generated work intact.

THE ECOSYSTEM

METACOLLECTOR will start on the Tezos blockchain. Tezos blockchain is low both in terms of energy-consumption and transaction fees. The project is also welcoming for experimental NFT projects. Ethereum 2 will be targeted upon deployment.

Tezos already has 40,000 active NFT collectors eager to try innovative projects.

The Tezos blockchain is an open source platform that runs smart contracts and can evolve over time with its self-modifying ledger. Tezos was mentioned earlier this year by JPMorgan as one of the 4 cryptos that could be an "Ethereum-killer".

Tezos was center stage at Art Basel Miami Beach 2021, with a series of talks and an exhibition featuring several of the top artists using Tezos to offer their NFTs. NFT marketplace Rarible just added it in addition to Ethereum, and in the world of consumer collections, Gap just chose Tezos for its NFT project.

THE ROADMAP

The alpha version of METACOLLECTOR will be launched in January 2022. ARTFRAG NFTs will be listed on the Rarible.com and Objkt.com platforms.

As more fragments are released, the popularity of the project will grow, eventually allowing METACOLLECTOR to become its own marketplace.

METACOLLECTOR is designed to be VR and AR-ready, so collectors will be able to showcase their ARTFRAGS and the results of their collection in virtual metaverses galleries.

The technical integrations of Quest, ARkit, ARCore will allow METACOLLECTOR to be connected to a community of active users of virtual worlds. This upstream work will quickly allow METACOLLECTOR to be present in large-scale metaverses such as Rec Room or Facebook Horizon World.

METACOLLECTOR will then allow exchanges on Ethereum 2 to resell its NFTs to a wider audience.

METACOLLECTOR's business model is based on the sale of Art frags and on the secondary market via royalty sharing and resale commissions.

A white paper presentation will be published soon. The company is planning a conference to present the project in more detail.

The next product-related press release will provide an update on the progress of UNIQUIRE.

About BD Multimedia, a fintech anchored in the digital revolution:



BD Multimedia is a French FinTech player in electronic payment services based on a strong digital culture and oriented towards the creation of value-added services through the use of information technologies.

Since the mid-1980s, BD Multimedia has participated in the development of telematics and telecommunications services in France and has always known how to adapt to technological developments to gradually transform into a FinTech.

The parent company obtained a Payment Establishment license from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015.

The PAYCOM subsidiary emits the TONEO FIRST prepaid Mastercard cards which are sold in all tobacco stores in France.

The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services.

The new UNIQUIRE subsidiary is supporting the Group's Blockchain / NFT project, details of which will be communicated later.



BD Multimedia is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALBDM)

