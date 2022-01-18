Coalition of CEOs, Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officers work to Accelerate Progress towards Zero Percent Carbon, 100% Digital Supply Chains.

Zero100 today announced the launch of the Zero100 Advisory Board (Z100 Board), a cross-industry coalition of pioneering leaders in the digital and sustainable economy. The group's purpose is to re-invent the production, distribution, and consumption of physical goods for customers around the world and empower the new and diverse generation of supply chain professionals making Zero Percent Carbon, 100% Digital supply chains a reality. Board members collaborate on initiatives that advance how organizations use digital technology to build more agile and accountable operations, and the readiness of supply chain professionals to lead the charge. The Board also works with the Zero100 team to shape an engagement and education agenda that helps transform the way current and future leaders learn and broadens the appeal, and accessibility, of a career in the supply chain profession. Founding members of the Z100 Board include:

Dave Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon

Magdi Batato, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations, Nestle SA

Ana Corrales, Chief Operating Officer Devices Services, Google

Annette Clayton, CEO President North America, Schneider Electric

Gabriel Arreaga, Chief Supply Chain Officer, The Kroger Company

Tim Bailey, Chief Operating Officer, SC Johnson

Marc Engel, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Unilever

Devesh Mishra, Chief Product Technology Officer, Deliveroo

Gerry Smith, CEO, The ODP Corporation

Sandra MacQuillan, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Mondelez International

Wei Gao, Chief Operating Officer, Hopin

Dave Wheeler, Chief Operating Officer, New Balance

Roberto Canevari, Executive Vice President Chief Supply Chain Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies

Quentin Roach, Senior Vice President Chief Procurement Officer, Mondelez International

"As a part of the Z100 Board, I'm looking forward to working across industries to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future, which is our generation's mandate," said Ana Corrales, Google's Chief Operating Officer for Devices Services, "With a focus on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) as well as overall business impact, Z100 can help construct a new future for global supply chains." "Both Nestle and I were honored to be asked to join such a forward-looking and influential group of leaders," said Magdi Batato, Nestle's EVP Operations Head, "especially given the alignment between the Zero100 mission of Zero Percent Carbon, 100% Digital supply chains and what we're doing in this area at Nestle. I'm excited at the impact this group can make." "It's really a historic moment for the entire supply chain profession," said Gerry Smith, CEO of The ODP Corporation, "and via the Z100 Board and wider Zero100 community we're architecting a new education platform for leaders worldwide tasked with inventing more equitable and agile supply chains."

"It's inspiring to engage with this group of like-minded peers to accelerate the development of the current and emerging generation of supply chain leaders," said Tim Bailey, SC Johnson's Chief Operating Officer. "And in particular, take practical action to broaden the diversity, digital skills and experience of folks entering the profession today to meet the challenge of Zero100 supply chains." Sandra MacQuillan, Mondelez International's Chief Supply Chain Officer added: "We are very excited to be a founding member of the Zero100 community and the Z100 Board especially given our focus on building a more sustainable business, advancing talent diversity and talent development and creating value from shelf to field through our supply chain for our consumers, customers, employees and shareholders. As we deliver on our mission to offer the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way this partnership is a powerful one to be in." Marc Engel, Unilever's Chief Supply Chain Officer noted: "In this fast-changing world, we need to collaborate to get the best minds working together on the biggest global challenges such as climate change, nature, and social equality I am proud to join this group of inspiring thought leaders. Unilever knows that as consumer expectations rise and customised solutions become the norm, supply chains need to be responsive, agile, and data-driven. Zero100 is an important initiative at the right time to drive learning and innovation supporting more companies to be both sustainable and fit for the future."

Wei Gao, Hopin's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, and formerly Amazon's Global VP of Grocery Supply Chain, Product Tech noted: "What struck me about the opportunity to join the Z100 Board was the unique mix of business, operations and technology leadership the group possesses, and the breadth of companies and industries represented." Devesh Mishra, Deliveroo's Chief Product Tech Officer added:"It's a privilege to join this team of experts to consider how digitization of supply chains can spur innovation and support vital sustainability objectives. Using the power of technology to generate growth, spread accessible work opportunities and enable environmentally friendly business practices is a complex but incredibly important challenge."

Zero100's Co-Founder Kevin O'Marah commented "We've gathered voices at the frontier of operational, environmental and societal change to shape an ambitious global agenda for future supply chains and supply chain education." Senior Research Director Deborah Dull expanded: "We're privileged to tap the collective brainpower of this group and energized to direct it towards closing the gap between the urgent challenge of building Zero Percent Carbon, 100% Digital supply chains and the traditional external resources currently available to leaders responsible for doing so."

About Zero100

Zero100 is mobilizing a radically new and diverse community of global operations leaders and their teams, at the intersection of supply chain and technology in the Climate Era. Members are pioneers in their industries; applying technology to re-invent the production, distribution and consumption of physical goods for customers and the planet: a Zero Percent Carbon, 100% Digital supply chain.

Customers access a vibrant mix of engaging content, learning programs, events and connections that accelerate progress on Digital and ESG-focused critical initiatives and level-up their supply chain talent.

The company is Headquartered in London, UK; with offices in New York, USA.

www.zero100.com

