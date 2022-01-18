POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

18 January 2022

Change of Directorate

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from plastic, is pleased to announce that that it has appointed Gill Weeks OBE, aged 66, as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. With a scientific and legal background and widely considered to be an industry expert within the field of waste, environment and resource management, Gill has chaired key government, trade body and Environment Agency committees and has served on the Environment Agency Board.

As a leader of compliance and regulatory teams in global environmental business, advising on environmental law changes, over the course of her career Gill has developed expertise in public policy, environmental law, stakeholder management, governance and risk, environmental science and regulatory compliance and enforcement.

Gill was a board member at the Environment Agency for seven years until 2021 where she was chair of the Environment and Business Committee. She is currently the chair of Trustees at the Welcome Charity.

On joining the Board of Powerhouse Gill Weeks said: "I am delighted to be joining Powerhouse Energy at an exciting time as it aims to become a global leader in technology solutions that transform plastics and waste into clean energy. I look forward to bringing my expertise to the board and working with the Powerhouse team as it seeks to help the world transition to clean energy, whilst providing a solution to end-of-life plastic."

James Greenstreet said: "We look forward to working with Gill whose appointment strengthens the Powerhouse board. Gill's experience and expertise within waste, environment and resource management will undoubtedly help Powerhouse as it looks forward to delivering the UK's first facility at Protos and see its technology rolled out internationally".

Further regulatory disclosures:

Other than as disclosed below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Name: Gillian (Gill) Margaret Weeks

Gill Weeks is, or has during the last five years been, a director or partner of the following companies and partnerships:

Current Directorships:

The Welcome (Knutsford) Limited

Dean Weeks Consultants Ltd

Gill Weeks does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen or more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk