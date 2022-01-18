At Intersolar North America in California, Canada-based Discover Battery has launched the Helios energy storage system, an LFP battery designed to operate in remote conditions.From pv magazine USA pv magazine recently met with Discover Battery at Intersolar North America in Long Beach, California, to view the unveiling of Helios ESS, a lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery with use cases in off-grid solar, tiny homes, and RVs. The battery comes in 24V or 48V designs, with 60Ah and 30Ah-rated capacities, respectively. It has a nominal energy rating of 1.54 kWh. Up to 20 Helios batteries can be ...

