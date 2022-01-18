Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.01.2022
Breaking News! Innocan Pharma - LPD-Humanversuche im Visier!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
18.01.22
08:08 Uhr
0,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.01.2022 | 08:04
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin 18-Jan-2022 / 06:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin

DATE: January 17, 2022

As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated November 04,2021, the registration of our bank bonds, debentures and/or structured debt instruments in the total nominal amount of TRY 35,000,000,000 (thirtyfive billion Turkish Lira) was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly bulletin numbered 2022/02.

For your information. 

Authorized Member Decision Date 04.11.2021 
Issue Limit           35,000,000,000 
Currency Unit          TRY 
Issue Limit Security Type    Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities 
Sale Type            Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea       Domestic

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 137145 
EQS News ID:  1269701 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269701&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2022 01:32 ET (06:32 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
