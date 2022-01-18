DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin

As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated November 04,2021, the registration of our bank bonds, debentures and/or structured debt instruments in the total nominal amount of TRY 35,000,000,000 (thirtyfive billion Turkish Lira) was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly bulletin numbered 2022/02.

Authorized Member Decision Date 04.11.2021 Issue Limit 35,000,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic

