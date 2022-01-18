Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan Pharma - LPD-Humanversuche im Visier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN1Z ISIN: SE0000767188 Ticker-Symbol: 7AL 
Frankfurt
17.01.22
09:28 Uhr
0,234 Euro
+0,005
+2,19 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.01.2022 | 08:21
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alligator Bioscience Announces OPTIMIZE-1 Trial Update: Cohort Fully Dosed with No Adverse Effects Reported

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced an update on the on-going OPTIMIZE-1 clinical Phase Ib/II trial with the company's lead asset, mitazalimab. All patients in the 450 µg/kg cohort have been dosed and there have been no adverse effects related to study medication has been reported. Dosing of the 900 µg/kg cohort has been initiated. The Phase 1b part of the study is expected to be completed during Q1 2022.

OPTIMIZE-1, an open-label, multi-center phase Ib/II study is assessing the safety and efficacy of mitazalimab in combination with chemotherapy, mFOLFIRINOX, in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. First patient was dosed in Q3 2021 (press release). The study is designed to take full advantage of mitazalimab efficacy and tolerability profile administering higher and more frequent doses than competing molecules. This increases the likelihood of demonstrating clinical benefit to patients as a potential first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with mFOLFIRINOX. Patient recruitment is ongoing in sites France and Belgium. The study aims to enrol 67 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

"I am happy to report that we continue to make great progress with our OPTIMIZE-1 trial," comments Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "We look forward to keeping the market regularly updated as the project advances."

The safety readout for OPTIMIZE-1 is expected to be announced in Q1 2022, with the interim readout in Q4 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46-540 82 23
E-mail: jur@alligatorbioscience.com

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime, with MacroGenics Inc. and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out licensed programs include AC101, in phase II development, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc. Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-announces-optimize-1-trial-update--cohort-fully-dosed-with-no-adverse-effects-r,c3487752

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3487752/1521546.pdf

OPTIMIZE-1 Update Press Release - ENG FINAL

ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.