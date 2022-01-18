Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) today announced that it has decided to support the digital communication group Progressif Media, specializing, among other things, in the design and execution of social network campaigns, becoming an 8.5% shareholder along with ZeWatchers, which will own 30%, and the three founders, Emile Duport, David Bonhomme and Thomas Ghys, who retain 60% of the company.

Vivendi will acquire this stake from ZeWatchers which is owned and managed by Chantal Barry and Luc Geoffroy, who were already the group's partners in SFP/Euromedia.

Vivendi continues to invest to build a global content, media and communications group.

Progressif Media creates and promotes services focusing on people development and their commitment in favor of the common good. It combines communications as well as print and web content publishing activities.

