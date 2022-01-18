Marston Holdings: MARSTON HOLDINGS ACQUIRES VORTEX IOT LIMITED TO ENHANCE END-TO-END AIR QUALITY AND DECARBONISATION OFFERING

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marston Holdings, the UK's leading provider of integrated, technology-enabled transport solutions, has announced its acquisition of Vortex IoT Limited, supplier of environmental sensors, networks and data solutions that support improved air quality and decarbonisation initiatives.

Marston supports government, utilities and private sector clients through the delivery of market leading integrated technology-enabled solutions from design through to implementation, management and recovery. Marston's clients include local authorities seeking to build environmental schemes that reduce congestion and pollution. With the acquisition of Vortex, Marston will strengthen its offering by delivering complementary air quality and acoustic monitoring solutions that maximise awareness, identify pollution hotspots and improve public health.

Air quality monitors and associated data and analytics are required to assess the success of policy in meeting clean air targets and Marston is excited to extend its technology offering to include these important and timely solutions. The acquisition of Vortex follows the 2019 acquisitions of Videalert, a supplier of intelligent traffic management solutions; ParkTrade, a Swedish-based European tolling payments and collections business; and LogicValley, an Indian-based AI-focused developer. Vortex's products further bolster Marston's transportation technology division, ensuring Marston is best placed to meet the evolving needs of its client base.

Steve Callaghan, Chair of Marston Holdings, commented: "Marston Holdings has been on a journey of enhancing technological capability and I'm delighted that Vortex IoT's innovative solutions now form part of our end-to-end offering delivering cleaner, greener streets."

"We have a long track record of successfully working in partnership with the public sector and this acquisition reflects client feedback seeking innovative, technology-enabled solutions," added Mark Hoskin, Chief Commercial Officer at Marston Holdings. "COP26 demonstrated public support for driving the transition to a zero-carbon economy. We are pleased to further enhance our ability to support our clients and their residents through cleaner, healthier and more people-friendly communities."

Adrian Sutton, CEO of Vortex IoT, commented: "Joining Marston Holdings accelerates our ability to deliver social value and environmental change for clients. We are delighted to collectively build on the existing relationships we have established as trusted partners to our clients."

About Marston Holdings

Marston Holdings is the UK's largest provider of transportation and enforcement services supporting government, utilities and private sector clients. Employing over 6,000 staff and contractors across the UK, Europe and India, Marston Holdings' clients include Highways England, Transport for London and 280 local authorities.

About Vortex IoT Limited

Vortex IoT is a UK based company at the forefront of smart city technologies. The company builds environmental sensors, networks and data solutions to support decarbonisation efforts globally. As experts in the latest IoT, AI, 5G and LiDAR technology, Vortex enables smart cities and smart infrastructures to become more efficient, safer and greener.