Dienstag, 18.01.2022
Dienstag: All Eyes On…! Der Final Countdown: Die große Stunde! – Nochmal Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
WKN: 919081 ISIN: US1013881065 Ticker-Symbol: BOT 
Frankfurt
18.01.22
08:00 Uhr
49,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.01.2022 | 09:05
149 Leser
Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: ENTRIS BANKING Enhances Payment Connectivity With Bottomline

Putting customer experience and flexibility first for ENTRIS BANKING customers

GENEVA, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments and financial messaging simple, smart and secure, today announced that ENTRIS BANKING AG, a new Swiss customer, has selected Bottomline's SaaS-based payment connectivity platform to provide customers with an enhanced, more flexible domestic and international payment experience.

ENTRIS BANKING is a business process and technology outsourcing provider acting as a transaction bank and payment hub to a group of more than 40 small and mid-sized banks in Switzerland. To support and navigate its digital transformation journey, ENTRIS BANKING required a collaborative technology partner with a sophisticated understanding of the disruptive changes set to shape Swiss and International payments schemes.

Beyond domestic SIC/SECOM and cross-border SWIFT connectivity, the new SaaS-based platform will enrich the onboarding and user experience for ENTRIS BANKING's customers, and improve its back-office operations. By updating its technology stack, ENTRIS BANKING will benefit from the centralised data intelligence and control, increased efficiency, and improved risk management that the solution offers.

"In light of the evolving payments industry in Switzerland, the switch to Bottomline's SaaS-based payment connectivity platform will be an important step ahead," said Juerg Gutzwiller, CEO, ENTRIS BANKING. "We selected Bottomline because of its modular technology, the comprehensive support and its international payment experience. This will allow ENTRIS BANKING to offer its customers an efficient and future-proof payment hub, which will be ready for the challenges ahead, such as the introduction of instant payments in Switzerland."

"For us, it's not only about collaborating with financial institutions to deliver technology and innovation that will meet their payment needs," comments Daniel Bardini, Bottomline's Managing Director of Financial Messaging, Switzerland. "It's also about doing all we can to help simplify their processes, leaving them free to focus on running and growing their own business."

About Bottomline
Bottomline.

Media Contacts
John Stevens
pr@bottomline.com
001 (978) 914-0735

Jacqueline Powell
pr@bottomline.com
0044 789 4256448


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
